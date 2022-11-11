//Georgia DOT Launches Podcast

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia DOT launches new podcast to communicate with the public and the transportation industry on departmental news.

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is on a continual mission to engage with and inform the public of transportation projects, initiatives and programs through avenues such as traditional news outlets and social media. Now, the agency is taking yet another step in its efforts to effectively communicate with audiences with the launch of its new podcast Ahead of the Curve.



“The primary goal of Georgia DOT’s new podcast is to communicate directly with the public and the transportation industry about what’s happening with the projects and people within the department,” said Scott Higley, director of Georgia DOT’s Office of Strategic Communications. “The format of Ahead of the Curve allows for more extended personal conversations with those responsible for ensuring forward mobility for Georgia. We hope that we will be able to reach a new audience with this podcast and tell our story in a different way by talking to our colleagues within the department, but by also having guests involved in Georgia’s transportation landscape share their stories as well.”



In the inaugural episode now available, Ahead of the Curve host Natalie Dale chats with Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry as he shares stories and anecdotes about his life, his career and his oversight of the agency responsible for the nation’s tenth-largest transportation network. Among other topics, Commissioner McMurry speaks to the dedication of Georgia DOT employees and how that dedication is a driving factor in the agency’s success.



Future episodes featured on Ahead of the Curve will include conversations on the many different modes of transportation in Georgia, winter weather readiness, the department’s beautification efforts, how Georgia DOT works with minority and women-owned businesses, and so much more.



Get to know YOUR department of transportation! Ahead of the Curve is available now at https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/podcast.aspx. New episodes will be available monthly. Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.