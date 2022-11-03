//Alleged 2Solid gang members indicted for drive-by shooting

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Five alleged members and associates of 2Solid street gang were indicted for a Marietta drive-by shooting.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, Nicholas Poole, Thomas White and Thomas Williams in Cobb County. This indictment stems from a drive-by shooting that is alleged to have occurred in Marietta in June 2021. Specifically, the defendants are facing a number of charges, including violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, Aggravated Assault and Criminal Damage to Property. Multiple defendants are also facing various weapons offenses. One of the defendants, Thomas White, is currently serving prison sentences for separate charges in Cobb and Douglas County.

“This is yet another achievement in our ongoing fight to rid our state of gang activity,” said Carr. “No matter where they are operating, we will use all resources at our disposal to ensure that those who engage in these violent acts are held accountable and our communities are made safer. We are proud of our partnerships with local law enforcement, and we will continue working together to protect our fellow Georgians.”

This case was investigated by the Cobb County Police Department and the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

“This case resulted in the removal of exceptionally violent offenders from metro Atlanta and certainly saved lives,” said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. “Of particular impact in this case was a civilian crime analyst who worked diligently to identify initial leads. Those leads were pursued by our Violent Crime Bureau, Homicide Unit, Organized Crime Unit, and our CAGE (Gang) Unit. In an increasingly tough working environment, the women and men of these units continue to come to work each day and night to ensure the safety of the citizens they are sworn to protect. The prosecution of this complex case was made possible by the hard work and collaboration of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit. We thank all involved and look forward to continuing this type of impactful work together in the future.”

“Criminal Street Gangs don’t stay within one jurisdictional boundary when they commit crimes, that is why it is so important for state and local law enforcement officials to work together on cases like this,” said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge. “Our Detectives partnered with the Cobb County Police Department and the Georgia Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit to help get indictments on several dangerous criminals. Because of this interagency cooperation, five Criminal Street Gang members are facing numerous felony charges. We will continue to work with our state, local, and federal partners in an attempt to stop these Criminal Street Gangs from terrorizing our communities.”

The Gangs

James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, Nicholas Poole and Thomas Williams are alleged members and associates of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. Thomas White is an alleged member of Good Product Team.

Charges and Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury on Oct. 13, 2022, resulting in the indictment* of James Daniels, Bryce Dowell, Nicholas Poole, Thomas White and Thomas Williams.

Specifically, the indictment charges the defendants with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties.

James Daniels:

22 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

4 counts of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Carrying a Weapon Without a License – maximum sentence of 12 months in custody

1 count of Possession of Handgun by Person Under the Age of 18 Years – maximum sentence of 12 months in custody

Bryce Dowell:

20 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

4 counts of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Carrying a Weapon Without a License – maximum sentence of 12 months in custody

Nicholas Poole:

24 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

4 counts of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Carrying a Weapon Without a License – maximum sentence of 12 months in custody

1 count of Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon During Crime – maximum sentence of 15 years in prison

Thomas White:

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

4 counts of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count

Thomas Williams:

8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

4 counts of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count

2 counts of Criminal Damage to Property in the Second Degree – maximum sentence of five years in prison per count

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

Since Oct. 4, 2022, Carr has announced nine indictments from the Gang Prosecution Unit, with cases in Athens-Clarke County, Dougherty County, Cobb County and Muscogee County.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.