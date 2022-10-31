//Tucker Center welcomes Parker McCollum in concert

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE – The Donald L. Tucker Civic Center presents breakout country music singer, Parker McCollum for a live performance.

Country singer, Parker McCollum is making a stop on his Spring Tour at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on February 23rd. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 4th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased online at tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 am to 5 pm. For more information, please visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

Parker McCollum has had one of the biggest breakout years of any Country music newcomer. His drive to be on-stage in front of fans doing what he loves has made McCollum the consummate performer. Now, McCollum is announcing dates for his upcoming headlining 2023 Spring Tour, co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents. The upcoming Spring 2023 tour will feature fan-favorite tunes and his biggest hits, and bring along a roster of rising Country stars including Corey Kent, Catie Offerman and Larry Fleet (see tour schedule for supporting act information).

“Words cannot describe what 2022 has been for me,” says Parker. “So many lifetime goals reached. I cannot wait to see what 2023 has in store for us. So stoked to kick it off in the spring with a big tour”

Coming into 2022, McCollum had already been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, Sounds Like Nashville, MusicRow and The Boot. He was featured as the Opry Next Stage ‘Artist of the Month’ and Apple Up Next Artist for 2021. Parker made is late night TV debut on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where he performed his hit “To Be Loved By You.”

This year has only proven McCollum’s star status by garnering his first two major awards – ACM’s 2022 New Male Artist of the Year, and the CMT Award for ‘Breakthrough Video of the Year’ for his mega hit, “To Be Loved By You.” McCollum is also a 2022 CMA Award nominee for “Best New Artist” – his first nomination at Country Music’s biggest night.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020. McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, “Pretty Heart,” and his follow-up gold certified single, “To Be Loved By You,” also hit No. 1 on the charts. “Pretty Heart” was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. McCollum has been named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, “The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom.” MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre “Up Next Artists” Class of 2021McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas. McCollum also won his first CMT “Breakthrough Video of the Year” award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Parker is currently up for his first-ever CMA Award as a nominee in the “New Artist of the Year” category.