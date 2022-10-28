//TCSG names Albany Technical College President

Share with friends

SAVANNAH – The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) appoints Dr. Emmett Griswold as President of the college.

Release:

Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier has appointed Albany Technical College Executive Vice President, Dr. Emmett Griswold as President of Albany Technical College after serving as the college’s Interim President since June. Commissioner Dozier’s recommendation to appoint Dr. Griswold as the new President was approved today in Savannah by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.

“Dr. Griswold is a highly respected leader not only at Albany Technical College but in the community and surrounding region,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “From his start at Albany Tech as a criminal justice instructor nearly 20 years ago, Dr. Griswold has been instrumental in moving Albany Tech forward in his various leadership roles at the college. I know Dr. Griswold is the right person for the job and will take the college and the community to new heights, building upon the foundation laid by his mentor and friend, Dr. Anthony Parker.”

Dr. Griswold has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, including serving as Interim President of Albany Technical College upon the passing of Dr. Anthony Parker in June. Dr. Griswold began his career at Albany Technical College in 2004 as an instructor and has served as Criminal Justice Department Chairperson, Dean of Academic Affairs, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Executive Vice President.

Prior to his work in higher and technical education, Dr. Griswold had an extensive career in Law Enforcement/Corrections serving as Deputy Warden for the Georgia Department of Corrections and Probation/Parole Officer for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. A native of Milledgeville, Dr. Griswold has been a resident of Albany/Dougherty County for more than 30 years.

“I’ve been fortunate to build a successful career in technical education at Albany Technical College by working alongside a proactive and passionate leader in Dr. Anthony Parker and many other good people who have made this institution what it is today,” said Dr. Griswold. “It takes a team of dedicated individuals to maintain a college’s integrity and direction, and I am very proud to have been a part of the leadership over the years. To be offered this opportunity to lead Albany Technical College into the future is a humbling task that I take very seriously. I look forward to continuing to serve the community in this new role as President of the college.”

Dr. Griswold holds an Ed.D. in Adult and Career Education from Valdosta State University, a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State College, and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Albany State College.

Dr. Griswold assumes his role as President on November 1.

