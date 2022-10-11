//Marietta man shot after pointing air rifle at officers

Share with friends

MARIETTA – A Marietta man was shot after pointing an air rifle from a roof at officers during a domestic assault call by his father.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Marietta, GA. The Marietta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on October 8, 2022. One man was shot and was taken to Kennestone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition. No officers were injured.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a man called 911 from 118 Francis Avenue in Marietta at approximately 10:30 p.m. and said he had been assaulted by his son. The call was disconnected twice as the caller was attempting to communicate with the 911 center. When officers arrived at the home, they saw George Litchfield, age 25, on the roof of the house with a rifle. Officers communicated with Litchfield and worked to de-escalate the situation, but Litchfield ultimately pointed the rifle at the officers. Officers fired at Litchfield and he was shot and incapacitated. The investigation revealed that Litchfield was holding an air rifle that mimics the appearance of a bolt action firearm with a telescopic sight.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office for review.