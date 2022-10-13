//“Just Drive” event offers GA teen drivers safety tips

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners join together for the “Just Drive” event for teens.

Release:

WHAT:

JUST DRIVE- Georgia drivers aged 15-20, in 2020, had 206 fatalities compared to 169 in 2019. In partnership with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and community partners, this event will target teens ages 14-16 and their parents/guardians. The objective is to help both groups avoid crashes and fatalities on the roadway by learning how to drive more safely.

WHEN:

Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Roswell-Alpharetta Public Safety Training Center

11565 Maxwell RD, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Highlights for Teens & Parents:

Three Breakout Sessions throughout the day

Textless Live More

Drug Recognition Expert

Parent/Guardian Information

Tabling Maze of Safety Experts

Students and Parent/Guardians will travel the maze and receive safety information from each table. They will get a completion stamp and will be entered to win a prize after the completion of each table.

AAA Car Care Basic Maintenance Demonstration

Extraction Example from local PD/Firefighters

Free Lunch is included

AAA offers Teen Driver Safety Tips:

Always remain alert. Avoid distractions and focus on the task of driving.

PUT IT DOWN – no text or call is worth a life.

Wear your seat belt.

Obey speed limits.

Move Over For Me- Each year drivers are struck and killed while outside a disabled vehicle on the roadside. This does not include those that were critically injured or walked away from an incident. Law enforcement and EMS? We Move Over. A AAA Tow Provider? We Move Over. If you see a disabled vehicle? Move Over! The person on the roadside could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor.

Interviews: Representatives from AAA-The Auto Club Group will be available for media interviews.

Visit the AAA Georgia Newsroom

Twitter @AAAGeorgia

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states, the province of Quebec and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 62 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.