//GSP, local agencies partner for crime suppression detail

ATLANTA – The Georgia State Patrol partners with local agencies around the state for crime suppression details to curtail violence.

At the direction of Governor Brian Kemp, the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) continues to partner with local agencies around Georgia to help curtail violent crimes through crime suppression details. These details have taken place regularly in the city of Atlanta and most recently in the cities of Columbus, Macon, Savannah, and Warner Robins and involve the GSP Crime Suppression Unit (CSU) along with local Troopers. GSP is committed to focusing on areas plagued by violent crimes and criminal street racing.

GSP works diligently with local law enforcement to gather crime data and formulate the best approach to enforcement activity in areas where violent crimes occur the most. In this truest form of teamwork, GSP works closely with these local agencies to ensure the enforcement plan is successful. This is often accomplished by members from the local agencies riding with the Troopers, forming a blended agency two-man unit, with the common goal of reducing criminal activity.

Crime Suppression details have proven to be productive, with many criminals and weapons being removed from the streets. These details have resulted in 760 wanted persons and 29 murder suspects being captured, 459 stolen vehicles being recovered, and 1,048 arrests for those driving under the influence.

Enforcement totals for the combined statewide details are as follows:

Vehicle Stops – 40,527

DUI’s – 1,048

Reckless Driving – 631

Citations – 27,459

Warnings – 31,967

Pursuits – 850

Wanted Persons – 760

Stolen Guns – 167

Recovered Guns – 322

Custodial Arrests – 1,364

Drug Arrests – 317

Impounded Vehicles – 3,502

Stolen Vehicles – 459

Out of State Arrests – 64

Murder Suspects – 29

Recovered Stolen Vehicle Value: $9,915,600.00