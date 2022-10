Share with friends

ATLANTA – In a new Google Trends data study, Georgia ranks in the Top 10 for the most fashion-obsessed state in America.

Fashion experts at Karen Millen examined Google Trends data in a new study that reveals the states most obsessed with fashion. Georgia ranks ninth with a total search score of 682 in the study for most fashion-obsessed state in America.

For more information on this study a link is provided below.

