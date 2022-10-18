//Georgia gas prices increase slightly

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia’s gas prices increased an average of 3 cents more at the pump compared to a week ago.

Georgia gas prices increased slightly at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 3 cents more than a week ago, 5 cents more than a month ago, and 11 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying 75 cents more to fill-up at the pump compared to a month ago.

“Crude oil prices dropped due to ongoing market concerns about crude demand as fear of a recession has increased,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If economic growth stalls or declines, crude demand is likely to follow suit alongside prices. Typically, if crude prices fall then gas prices decline, therefore, Georgia drivers may see prices dip at the pump this week.”

National Average Decreases As Gas Demand & Oil Prices Stumble

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 3 cents to $3.88 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased nationally from 9.47 million barrels a day to 8.28 million barrels a day a week ago, and total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 2 million barrels to 209.5 million barrels.

Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers could see pump price increases slow and decreases grow this week.

Regional Prices:

Atlanta- $3.26

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.32), Savannah ($3.30) and Valdosta ($3.29).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Gainesville ($3.19), Augusta-Aiken ($3.18) and Rome ($3.15).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $3.88 $3.89 $3.91 $3.69 $3.31 $5.01 (6/14/2022) Georgia $3.25 $3.26 $3.22 $3.20 $3.14 $4.49 (6/15/2022) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduce fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

