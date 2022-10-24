//Georgia DOT hosts virtual job fair with Indeed.com

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for positions across the state.

Release:

What: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians, Construction Technicians, Survey Technicians, Traffic Signal Technician Trainees and Mechanics. Positions are open across the state.

Georgia DOT team members play an integral role in keeping Georgia’s roadsides beautiful and safe for drivers. YOU can make a visible difference right now in vegetation management, right of way maintenance, traffic signal installation and maintenance, vehicle maintenance and so much more. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma or GED; and possess a valid driver’s license. If you meet those requirements, we encourage you to apply to join us in powering through challenges and improving communities in every zip code. Jobs will be offered on the spot.

BENEFITS:

Salary positions

40-hour work week

Health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire

12 paid holidays

When: Tuesday, October 25, 8:00AM-6:00PM ET

Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30 minute time slot upon registration.

More Information: Please visit the Highway Maintenance Technician or Mechanics web pages for more information on those positions.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.