//Georgia DHS issuing second round of P-EBT benefits

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of DFCS is starting to issue a second round of P-EBT benefits to SNAP-enrolled children.

The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.



Eligible children will receive the P-EBT benefits automatically via their head of household’s card. Families will receive just over $29 dollars per child for each month their child was eligible. The benefits are divided into two rounds, one for the fall semester and a second for the spring semester.

Fall semester benefits were issued in late September and included the months of August, September, October, November, and December 2021. The second round covering the spring semester months of January, February, March, April, and May 2022 will be issued today through Sunday, October 30, based on the following schedule.

DHS continues to work with federal partners on various opportunities to maintain and enhance children’s access to nutritious meals.