//GEMA/HS, NWS encouraging severe weather preparedness

ATLANTA – The GEMA/HS and the NWS are encouraging everyone to take part in Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day.

The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, declare November 2 as Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day for schools, businesses and individuals to take part in a severe weather exercise/tornado drill at 9:30 a.m.

“As hurricane season comes to a close, we encourage our residents to continue to prepare for other types of severe weather,” said GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings. “We usually see an increase in severe thunderstorms and tornadoes during the late fall and early winter season, so now is the ideal time for Georgians to educate themselves and their loved ones on how to stay safe in case of emergencies.”

Climatology from the National Weather Service shows that parts of Georgia see a secondary peak in severe weather, including tornadoes, during the months of November and early December.

Georgians can prepare for severe weather with GEMA/HS Ready Georgia campaign as it offers resources and information residents can use to be informed about potential threats. Citizens can also develop a communications plan and create an emergency Ready kit.

As individuals and families prepare for this day, schools and businesses will be conducting their own severe weather exercise/tornado drill, which will be activated by the NOAA Weather Radio’s Routine Weekly Test. All six National Weather Service Forecast Offices will issue this special routine weekly radio test simultaneously across the state around 9:30 a.m.

Employers can use the Ready Your Business guide to create custom contingency plans, and children can visit the ReadyKids page for age-appropriate information, videos and games. Your county emergency management agency is also a great resource for information or tips to help you and your family stay prepared.