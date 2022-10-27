//GBI makes arrest in Cordele bar and grill shooting

Share with friends

CORDELE – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made an arrest in the shooting investigation at a Cordele bar and grill.

Release:

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, GBI agents arrested Bryant Lamar Collins, age 42, of Davenport, FL, on four counts of aggravated assault related to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill in Cordele, Crisp County, GA.

On October 22, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., the Cordele Police Department was called to a shooting at the 16 East Bar and Grill. When officers arrived, they found a chaotic scene with multiple gunshot victims. Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the call, along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Crisp County EMS. Responding officers provided first aid to the victims and began to receive information regarding the description of the shooter. The shooter, Bryant Lamar Collins, was quickly identified and taken into custody. A total of four adult victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital by EMS. Three of the victims remain hospitalized and one was treated and released.

This is an active and ongoing investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. We ask anyone with additional information about this incident to please contact the Cordele Police Department at 229.276.2921 or non-emergency 911 at 229.276.2690 or the GBI Americus Office at 229.931.2439. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Cordele District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.