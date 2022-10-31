//GaDOE CTAE leader receives national award

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The GaDOE presented the Deputy Superintendent for CTAE, Dr. Barbara Wall, with the State CTE Distinguished Leadership Award.

Dr. Barbara Wall, the Deputy Superintendent for Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education (CTAE) at the Georgia Department of Education, was awarded the State CTE Distinguished Leadership Award this month by Advance CTE.

The award recognizes current and former state Career and Technical Education (CTE) leaders who have a distinguished and tenured history of service and have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to advancing a vision for high-quality CTE at the state and national levels.

“Dr. Barbara Wall is a powerhouse leader who has led Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in Georgia to new heights,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “Tasked with overseeing one of our top priorities as a state – preparing students for their next steps after high school and connecting them with real-world, workforce needs – she has consistently delivered, and I’m very proud to see that work recognized on the national stage.”

Superintendent Woods selected Dr. Wall to lead CTAE efforts for the Georgia Department of Education in 2016. In that time, they have worked together to create new Career Pathways aligned to business and industry needs, provide funding to strengthen Career and Technical Student Organizations, expand CTAE into the elementary grades, and establish articulation agreements that allow students to gain college credit for Career Pathway courses. Georgia’s graduation rate for Career Pathway completers currently tops 97%.

“In the midst of tremendous changes to our nation’s workforce and education systems, Dr. Wall is a stalwart and tenured advocate and servant leader,” Advance CTE Executive Director Kimberly Green said. “She is deeply committed to ensuring her work and that of her team is laser focused on supporting learners and employers in her state. From efforts to strengthen how to communicate with learners and their families about the power and promise of CTE to creating a new industry partnership that helped create a new, bold vision for CTAE in Georgia, Dr. Wall leads with passion and purpose. It is an honor to recognize her through this award.”

Prior to her role at GaDOE, Dr. Wall worked in several school districts across Georgia. She holds bachelor’s, master’s, and specialist degrees from Georgia College and State University and a doctorate in Workforce Education Development from the University of Georgia.

“For the past six years we have made tremendous strides to build cohesive systems that put learner, industry, and economic development needs at the forefront,” Dr. Wall said. “It is an honor to receive the Advance CTE award in recognition of the entire CTAE team to realize our shared vision of making education work for all Georgians.”

About Georgia CTAE

Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education in Georgia delivers a high-school experience that prepares students for their lives after high school. Students can learn skills for real-world careers in more than 100 Career Pathways – from financial technology to flight operations – while earning recognized industry credentials and participating in work-based learning and apprenticeship opportunities

Career Pathways are for all students, no matter which path they plan to take. Pathway completers are prepared to pursue higher education, enter the military, accept an apprenticeship opportunity, or immediately begin their career.​