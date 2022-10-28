//“Be Smart, Be Safe, Be Seen” for Halloween

Share with friends

ATLANTA – AAA’s offering safety reminders to “Be Smart, Be Safe, Be Seen” during Halloween trick-or-treating through neighborhoods.

Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians. AAA reminds drivers to expect more pedestrians on the road, as millions of children and families across Georgia will be trick-or-treating through neighborhoods.

“Halloween falls on a Monday this year, it’s likely festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We encourage people who are out celebrating this weekend and on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

AAA offers the following safety reminders:

Motorists

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year according to Safe Kids Worldwide.

Wear your seatbelts and drive slow through neighborhoods. Driving five miles per hour slower than the posted speed limit will give you extra time to react to children who may dart out in front of you.

Avoid distractions while driving, such as checking social media, sending text messages, and talking on the phone.

Drive sober. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers. Always designate a sober driver if you plan to drink any alcohol.

Trick-or-Treaters

Cross the street using traffic signals and crosswalks. Look both ways before crossing and keep an eye on the road while you are crossing.

Always walk facing traffic if there are no sidewalks available and stay as far to the left as possible.

Wear light-colored clothing or costumes with reflective material or tape for the best visibility. Avoid mask that hinder your view.

Stay in familiar neighborhoods. Only visit homes that have the porch light on and never go into a stranger’s house.

Parents

Walk with your children as they go door to door. Be sure to show them safe places to cross the street.

Have children carry a glow stick or flashlight to help them see and be seen by drivers.

If using social media, post pictures and updates before or after you go trick-or-treating. Avoid being on your phone while walking or supervising children.

Additional Traffic Safety Tip: AAA-The Auto Club Group “Move Over For Me” Campaign

Nearly 350 people are struck and killed outside a disabled vehicle each year, and roughly a quarter of motorists do not know that Slow Down, Move Over laws exist in their state. AAA – The Auto Club Group hopes to broaden the law and educational efforts with its new “Move Over for Me” campaign that asks drivers to move over for all motorists stuck on the roadside as well as first responders.

“Drivers, while out treat-or-treating if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others because it is the right thing to do!”

