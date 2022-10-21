//Alleged 2Solid gang member indicted for murder

Share with friends

ATLANTA – An alleged member of a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods has been indicted for murder and other charges in Cobb County.

Release:

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted Donald Bannister for violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, murder, aggravated assault, and other drug and weapons offenses. Bannister is an alleged member of 2Solid, a hybrid street gang with ties to the Bloods. This indictment stems from a murder that took place in Marietta in June 2021.

“Our new Gang Prosecution Unit is fighting to root out violent gang activity in every corner of our state,” said Carr. “We are serving as a force multiplier by working with local law enforcement to ensure that Georgians are protected and criminals are kept off of our streets. This is our first indictment to come out of metro Atlanta, as we continue our efforts to keep all of Georgia’s families and communities safe.”

This case was investigated by the Marietta Police Department (MPD) and the Cobb County Police Department.

“This indictment sends a strong message to those considering committing crime in Cobb County: criminals will be held accountable! From our Attorney General, U.S. Marshals Service, County Sheriff and Police, as well as Municipal law enforcement officers, we work together to keep our communities safe and hold criminals accountable for their actions,” said MPD Chief Marty Ferrell. “I am proud of our officers and detectives for their tireless work in this case!”

“The Cobb County Police Department is immensely proud of the actions of all our officers, investigators, and civilian personnel involved in the indictment of Donald Bannister,” said Cobb County Police Chief Stuart VanHoozer. “The sacrifice made to protect the citizens of Cobb County is a testament to their character, selflessness and bravery. We appreciate the continued support from the Office of the Attorney General and our continued partnership with the Marietta Police Department. Through these partnerships, we can continue to protect all the citizens and visitors of Cobb County.”

Charges and Potential Maximum Penalties

The Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury, resulting in the indictment* of Donald Bannister on Oct. 6, 2022.

Specifically, the indictment charges Bannister with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties.

2 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years per count

1 count of Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole

1 count of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison

1 count of Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

1 count of Criminal Attempt to Sell Marijuana – maximum sentence of five years in prison

Bannister has also been charged as part of a second indictment involving a fight that took place in the Cobb County Jail in 2020. Specifically, Bannister is facing the following charges.

2 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years per count

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Simple Battery – maximum sentence of 12 months in jail

As part of this second indictment, Knazier Clarke is also facing the following charges.

1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison

1 count of Simple Battery – maximum sentence of 12 months in jail

No further information about the investigation or about the indictments may be released at this time.

About the Attorney General’s Gang Prosecution Unit

Earlier this year, with the support of Governor Brian Kemp and members of the General Assembly, Attorney General Chris Carr created Georgia’s first statewide Gang Prosecution Unit. This new Unit officially began its historic work on July 1, 2022.

The creation of the Unit is made possible by HB 1134, legislation that provides the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide. Georgia’s FY 2023 budget also includes $1.3 million to establish the new Gang Prosecution Unit.

The Gang Prosecution Unit is housed in the Attorney General’s Prosecution Division, which also includes Carr’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit and his Public Integrity and White Collar Crime Unit.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.