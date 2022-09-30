//Wanted Ocilla man pursuit ends in OIS

Share with friends

OCILLA – An Ocilla man wanted on an outstanding warrant led agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended in an officer involved shooting.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Irwin County, GA. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 23, 2022, at 2:25 p.m. One man was shot and has died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that Irwin County Task Force Agents saw Henry Wilson Mercer, age 63, of Ocilla, GA, driving a Chevrolet Silverado. Agents knew that Mercer had an outstanding warrant. When they attempted to stop Mercer, he refused to stop and sped away. A high-speed pursuit took place over several miles. Irwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to the pursuit. Deputies set up a roadblock at the intersection of Ponderosa Road and Pinetta Road to attempt to end the pursuit. As Mercer sped towards the blocked intersection, he accelerated and drove in the direction of where a deputy was standing. Another deputy fired at Mercer, hitting him. Mercer crashed after being shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Tift County District Attorney’s Office for review.