//How Georgia ranks for Best and Worst States for Fishing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lawn Love has ranked Georgia in multiple categories on the 2022’s Best and Worst States for Fishing.

Release:

America is hooked on fishing — interest has been bubbling amongst hobbyists across the U.S., even beyond the pandemic as a way of “social fishtancing.”

So, which states are full of hungry fish or will leave you floundering for a bite?

To mark National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 24, Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best and Worst States for Fishing.

How does Georgia stack up?

Georgia’s Rank in Some Key Metrics (1st = Best)

Total Resident Fishing Licenses, Tags, Permits and Stamps Issued – 5th

Coastal or Landlocked Landscape – 1st

Price of Annual Resident Fishing License (as % of Average Weekly Household Income) – 5th

Fishing-Gear Stores per 100,000 Residents – 28th

Our full ranking and analysis are available here: https://lawnlove.com/blog/best-worst-states-for-fishing/

To come up with our ranking, we compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on community interest, access to gear and bait shops, license affordability, and proximity to water sources among 22 total metrics.