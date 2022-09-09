//Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to Tallahassee

Share with friends

TALLAHASSEE -Tickets are now on sale for the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party coming to Tallahassee’s Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Release:

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to Tallahassee for the first time ever! Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the DARK! This one-of-a-kind show will visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, April 22nd and 23rd for 3 epic performances!

Tickets for all 3 performances go on sale September 9th at 10 am. All ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. Tickets are available online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com or at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office Monday through Friday 10 AM to 5 PM. Groups of 10 or more may call (850) 645-0746 or email Latasha.Walters@oakviewgroup.com for more information.

Show times are as follows: Saturday, April 22nd, 12:30PM/Crash Zone, 10AM, Saturday, April 22nd, 7:30PM/Crash Zone, 5PM, and Sunday, April 23rd, 2:30PM/Crash Zone, 12PM.

The popular family entertainment tour brings audiences the only opportunity to watch their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks – Mega Wrex™, Tiger Shark™, Boneshaker™, Bigfoot® and more, plus the all-new Gunkster™ – LIGHT UP the floor in outrageous monster truck competitions and battles. Event performances will also feature a dazzling dance party, spectacular laser light shows and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. Plus, a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the electrifying high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross! Special kids pricing is available for all shows providing a BIG value for the whole family!

The exciting Crash Zone Pre-Show Party will be held 2-1/2 hours before every performance. This unique experience provides fans access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic size of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks! Each pass includes an autograph card plus a souvenir pass and lanyard exclusive to Crash Zone attendees! Passes will be available to purchase while supplies last.

About Mattel, Inc.

Mattel is a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain, and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and Mega®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music, and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

About Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC

Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC is a diversified, family-oriented entertainment holding company that seeks to develop successful live event formats and other entertainment intellectual property. The Company’s live event formats include Magic of Lights®, an outdoor holiday lights experience displayed at venues throughout North America and Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, a Hot Wheels-themed monster truck show presented both in North America and internationally. The Company is headquartered in Medina, Ohio. For additional information, visit https://magicoflights.com or https://hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com