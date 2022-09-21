//Georgia parents named to school superintendent’s PAC

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Parents from all over Georgia were named to serve on the State School Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods named 31 parents from all over Georgia to serve on his Parent Advisory Council (PAC), including 16 first-time members of the Council.

As members of the council, they will meet three times this year with Superintendent Woods to discuss education issues in Georgia. Their primary focus will be increasing parent and family engagement to ensure student success.

“My Parent Advisory Council is an invaluable resource as I make policy decisions that impact students and families across Georgia,” Superintendent Woods said. “Working with these parents allows an opportunity for me to receive their feedback and perspectives which helps us to make the best possible policy choices.”

The State School Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council is a group of parents from across the state that provides input on new policies, projects, and materials that impact students and their families. PAC members are particularly focused on how to increase parent and family engagement to ensure student academic success. Members serve as advisors and meet with the State School Superintendent several times throughout their two-year term.

The meetings will allow parents to provide feedback and input on new policies, projects, and materials that influence students and their families. The Superintendent’s Parent Advisory Council will share the information they learn with community members, other families, and schools. They will also serve as advisors and ambassadors in their respective communities.

Parents are nominated to serve on the PAC by their local school districts at the beginning of each school year. A principal of a Georgia Title I school may nominate a parent to represent the school and the district. Only one nomination per school district is accepted. PAC members are chosen based on their capacity to lead, current levels of involvement in their child’s school, and responses to application questions.

The first meeting will take place in October.

2022-2023 Parent Advisory Council Members

*Denotes new member.



Sharon Viktora- Bartow County Schools*

Crista Gibson- Brantley County Schools

Melissa Stalvey- Brooks County Schools*

Jaymie Miettunen- Burke County Schools

Kathleen Reihing- Camden County Schools*

Laurie Anne Luckie- Carrollton City Schools

Gabriela Vazquez- Cherokee County Schools

Tony McCrear- Clayton County Schools

Julie Savina- Columbia County Schools*

Carly Force- Coweta County Schools*

Shweta Patel- Decatur County Schools

Janelle Brown- Douglas County Schools

Jawanda Brown- Dublin City Schools*

Heather Fish- Effingham County Schools*

Rose Schueneman- Fannin County Schools*

Rebekah Miller- Foothills Charter High School*

Sonya McCoy-Wilson- Fulton County Schools*

Markisha Butler- Glynn County Schools

Ebony Kompelien- Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Pamela Bloch- Gwinnett County Schools

Jessica VanValkenburgh- Harris County Schools

Amy Spinks- McIntosh County Schools

Alyssa Peters- Monroe County Schools*

Jennifer Stewart- Morgan County Schools

Rebekah Tucker- Muscogee County Schools

Franchesca Ornelas- Pelham City Schools

Marquita Brown- Richmond County Schools*

Maribeth Futral- Rome City Schools*

Mary Eubanks- Taliaferro County Schools*

Danniell Slocumb- Thomas County Schools*

LaToya Ross- Webster County Schools*​