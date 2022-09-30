//Georgia homeowners fund distributes over $30M

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia HAF has distributed over $30 million in financial assistance to Georgia homeowners since program’s launch.

Congressman David Scott, (GA-13) and Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) Commissioner Christopher Nunn announced the launch of the Georgia Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF) in January and nearly $30M has been expended to Georgian homeowners since the program’s inception.

The state of Georgia received $354M in stimulus funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to provide relief for Georgia homeowners who suffered a significant financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds have been administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. HAF funds are designated to help eligible homeowners with mortgage reinstatement, reducing loan balance, or specified housing expenses. Eligible homeowners can receive up to $50,000 in assistance, payable to the lender or servicer. The amount received is based on program requirements.

Basic Eligibility Requirements include:

The homeowner had a hardship caused by the pandemic, after January 21, 2020.

The pandemic hardship resulted in a significant loss of income or a significant increase in expenses.

The Georgia home is the primary residence.

The mortgage loan (if there is a loan) met conforming limits at the time of origination.

Applicants’ total income meets area median income limits at the time of the hardship or at the time of the application: 100%-150% AMI

“Over the past few months, our team has worked diligently to review and process applications to get funds into the hands of eligible homeowners,” says Commissioner Nunn. “This program relies heavily on our loan service processors, who have been critical in assisting homeowners in need.”

Homeowners may visit georgiamortgageassistance.ga.gov to apply. Applicants must provide a driver’s license, a mortgage statement, and tax returns and/or income verification documents.

For more information, contact DCA at haf@dca.ga.gov or at 1.877.519.4443.