//GA State Operations Center activated ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

ATLANTA – Gov. Kemp and Emergency Management Officials will activate the State Operations Center ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Atlanta, GA – In coordination with Director Chris Stallings of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service, and other storm response partners, Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered the activation of the State Operations Center on Monday, September 26, to prepare for any potential impact from Tropical Storm Ian later in the week. According to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Ian is expected to begin rapidly strengthening today and will continue to do so through Tuesday, at which point it will become a Category 4 hurricane. Though models suggest it will weaken before making landfall on Thursday, and its ultimate route is still undetermined, Ian could result in severe weather damage for large parts of Georgia.

“I want to thank Director Stallings and his team, as well as our emergency management partners throughout the state who stand at the ready, ensuring Georgia is prepared for whatever this major storm system could bring,” said Governor Kemp. “I urge my fellow Georgians to monitor this storm as it evolves and calmly take the necessary precautions to keep their families and neighbors safe, if the storm continues to intensify. Throughout the week, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

Governor Kemp and GEMA/HS are closely monitoring the status and path of the storm and will provide updates when appropriate. In the interim, Georgians are encouraged to remain weather aware by keeping a close eye on weather forecasts and media reports on Tropical Storm Ian. Those who find themselves in Ian’s eventual path can also consult this informational website provided by GEMA/HS that includes tips on storm preparedness before, during, and after a hurricane.