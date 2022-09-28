//Consumer advisory for The Chai Box product

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Agriculture is issuing a warning to consumers to discard Chai Concentrate from The Chai Box.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is issuing a consumer advisory for Chai Concentrate bottled and sold by The Chai Box, of Marietta, Georgia.

Bottles of “Chai Concentrate” and “Chai Concentrate Unsweetened,” sold in 16 and 64 fl oz sizes, were manufactured without approval from a processing authority, and were sold without refrigeration. Food and beverages manufactured, transported, and held for sale without adequate food safety controls, such as refrigeration, have the potential for the growth of pathogenic organisms, including Clostridium botulinum which can lead to botulism poisoning.

Botulism is a rare but serious illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body’s nerves.

Symptoms of botulism usually start with weakness of the muscles that control the eyes, face, mouth, and throat. This weakness may spread to the neck, arms, torso, and legs. Botulism also can weaken the muscles involved in breathing, which can lead to difficulty breathing and even death.

If you or someone you know has symptoms of botulism, see your doctor or go to the emergency room immediately.

To date, GDA is unaware of any illnesses associated with these products.

GDA is working with The Chai Box to determine the scope of their distribution and is encouraging the company to recall their affected products.

If you have bottles of The Chai Box “Chai Concentrate” or “Chai Concentrate Unsweetened” in your home, GDA encourages you to throw it away. Consumers may contact The Chai Box via email at support@thechaibox.freshdesk.com.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has more information about botulism poisoning, which is available on their website at www.cdc.gov.