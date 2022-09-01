//$1M apprenticeships funding available at TCSG

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The High Demand Career Initiatives Program funds for registered apprenticeships in Georgia is now available at TCSG.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG), announces the availability of $1 Million in High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program funds to support the development and expansion of registered apprenticeships in Georgia’s high-demand industries. The program is focused on supporting Registered Apprenticeship expansion in the areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Aerospace, Agribusiness, Automotive, Construction, E-Mobility, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Supply Chain, Film and Entertainment, Public Services, and Information Technology.

“Apprenticeships are not just an investment in a company’s workforce, they’re an investment in the future of Georgia’s workforce,” said TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier. “They offer a mechanism for employers to develop their own talent pipeline and offer attractive career pathways to new and existing employees.”

Administered by TCSG, the HDCI Program provides up to $10,000 in funding awards to incentivize employers to upskill Georgians through registered apprenticeships and increase skilled talent within Georgia’s high-demand industries.

The application for eligible employers to apply for the HDCI Program will open on October 3, 2022 and close on October 14, 2022. To learn more about the HDCI Program and how to apply for the award opportunity, visit www.TCSG.edu/HDCI or contact HDCI Program Manager, Danny Mitchell, at HDCI@tcsg.edu.

About the High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program

In 2022, the High Demand Career Initiatives (HDCI) Program, authorized by Georgia Senate Bill 379, was signed into law by Governor Brian P. Kemp. As Georgia’s first-ever state-funded apprenticeship initiative, the HDCI Program represents a historic investment by the State of Georgia in registered apprenticeships. The HDCI Program provides funding to Georgia employers to incentivize the creation and expansion of registered apprenticeship programs throughout the state. This program aimed to both upskill Georgians and increase skilled talent within Georgia’s high-demand industries. For more information about Georgia’s HDCI Program visit www.tcsg.edu/HDCI

About the Technical College System of Georgia

The 22 colleges of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) are Georgia’s top resource for skilled workers. TCSG offers world-class training in more than 600 associate degree, diploma and certificate programs to students who are trained on state-of-the-art equipment by instructors who are experts in their fields. The system also houses Georgia’s Office of Adult Education, which promotes and provides adult literacy and education programs, including the GED® testing program, throughout the state. In addition, TCSG partners with companies through Quick Start, the nation’s top customized workforce training program, and through its individual colleges, who work with local industry to provide workforce and training solutions. For more information, visit TCSG.edu

About the Office of Workforce Development

The Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Workforce Development is the administrator of WorkSource Georgia, the state’s federally-funded employment and training system, working to connect talent with opportunity. At a local level, the Office of Workforce Development provides Workforce Innovation of Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds and technical assistance to the 19 Local Workforce Development Areas across the state. WIOA funds are allotted to dislocated workers, low-income adults, and youth and administered specifically through services geared toward helping disadvantaged citizens obtain meaningful employment. For more information visit TCSG.edu/Workforce.