//LaGrange OIS occurred during hostage situation

Share with friends

LAGRANGE – The GBI is investigating a LaGrange, GA officer involved shooting that resulted during a hostage situation.

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in LaGrange, GA. The LaGrange Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Tuesday, August 17, 2022. One man was shot, and a woman was injured. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:55 a.m., LaGrange Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 105 Moores Hill in LaGrange about a man with a weapon. While enroute, officers were told by 911 communications that the man was Reginald Lamar Saffold, age 32, of LaGrange, GA, and had forced his wife, Latisha Rollins Saffold, age 42, of Abbeville, AL, into a SUV at knife point. Officers arrived on scene a short time later and saw Reginald attempting to leave in a SUV with Latisha. Officers blocked the road preventing Reginald from leaving and began communicating and negotiating with Reginald.

After officers attempted to talk and negotiate with Reginald for a lengthy time, Reginald came out of the SUV. As Reginald was standing outside the driver’s door and talking with officers, Latisha tried to escape through the passenger’s side door. Reginald went back into the SUV trying to grab and keep Latisha inside. As Latisha ran toward the front of the SUV, Reginald put the SUV in drive and turned and drove toward Latisha, running her over and dragging her under the car and down an embankment. Three officers fired their weapons at the SUV. Reginald continued down the embankment where he crashed. Officers were able to pull Latisha to safety. When officers approached the SUV, they determined Reginald had been shot.

Reginald and Latisha were transported to Wellstar Hospital in LaGrange, and later transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital for further care. Both Reginald and Latisha are in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.