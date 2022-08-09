//Georgia gas prices continue to decrease

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia motorists are paying 14 cents less for regular unleaded gasoline compared to a week ago, 66 cents more than this time last year.

Georgia gas prices continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 63 cents less than last month, and 66 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $54.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying an average of $9.00 more at the pump than last year.

“Crude prices fell last week as market concerns about weakening demand and an economic slowdown persisted,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Lower gas prices at the pump are a welcome relief to Georgians who are impacted by the rising cost of living.”

Declining Gas Demand and Crude Oil Prices Push National Average Down Again

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 16 cents to $4.06 (subject to change overnight). According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dropped from 9.25 million barrels a day to 8.54 million barrels a day last week. The rate is 1.24 million barrels a day lower than last year and is in line with demand at the end of July 2020, when COVID-19 restrictions were in place and fewer drivers hit the road. Moreover, according to EIA, total domestic gasoline stocks increased slightly by 200,000 barrels to 225.3 million barrels. If gas demand remains low and stocks continue to rise alongside falling crude prices, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease.

Regional Prices

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Savannah ($3.74), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.73) and Atlanta ($3.69).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Columbus ($3.50), Valdosta ($3.38) and Warner Robins ($3.36).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.06 $4.08 $4.22 $4.75 $3.18 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.63 $3.64 $3.77 $4.26 $2.97 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

