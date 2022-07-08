//UGA Cross Country teams earn highest GPA in sports

Share with friends

ATHENS – The University of Georgia men’s and women’s cross country teams have earned a top semester team GPA for the Spring 2022.

According to the University of Georgia Athletic website, The men’s and women’s cross country teams earns the highest GPA for the semester among all sports. Fourteen sports teams collectively earned a Spring 2022 semester team GPA.

For more details a link to the UGA story is available below.

