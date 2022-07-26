//Georgia gas prices decrease 14 cents in a week

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Georgia gas prices decreased at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.90 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 14 cents less than a week ago, 52 cents less than last month, and 94 cents more than this time last year.

It now costs $58.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are paying an average of $14.10 more at the pump than last year.

“Lower domestic demand for gas, and declining crude oil prices continues to be the main factors for lower pump prices,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman.

National Average Drops as Gas Demand Remains Low and Crude Prices Decline

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 17 cents to $4.36 (subject to change overnight). According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 3.5 million barrels to 228.4 million barrels, signaling that low demand led to growth in inventory last week. If gas demand remains low as stocks increase, alongside a continuing reduction in crude prices, drivers will likely see lower pump prices this week.

Regional Prices

Atlanta- $3.97

Most expensive Georgia metro markets – Brunswick ($4.00), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.97) and Athens ($3.95).

Least expensive Georgia metro markets – Columbus ($3.74), Valdosta ($3.64) and Albany ($3.61).

Current and Past Price Averages (Regular Unleaded Gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Past Record High National $4.36 $4.38 $4.53 $4.92 $3.15 $4.11 (7/17/2008) Georgia $3.90 $3.91 $4.04 $4.42 $2.96 $4.16 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Money-Saving Tips for Drivers

Shop around for gas prices. Drivers can check area gas prices on the AAA Mobile App.

Consider paying in cash vs. credit card. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Enroll in fuel savings programs.

Fuel-Saving Tips for Drivers

Maintain your vehicle to ensure optimal fuel economy. Find a trusted automotive facility at AAA.com/AutoRepair.

Combine errands to limit driving time.

Slow down. Fuel economy diminishes significantly at highway speeds above 50 mph.

Drive conservatively and avoid aggressive driving. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

