//Thomaston 911 call ends in OIS

THOMASTON – A Thomaston, GA man is shot by police after pointing a handgun at an officer.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Thomaston, Upson County, GA. The Upson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that at 10:40 p.m., the Upson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a man causing a disturbance and wanting to harm himself at a home on North Street in Thomaston. Deputies responded to the home and encountered the homeowner, Timothy Charles Gravitt, age 49, in the yard armed with a handgun. Deputies ordered Gravitt to drop the handgun, but he refused and pointed it at a deputy. The deputy then shot Gravitt. Gravitt was taken to Upson Regional Medical Center in Thomaston where he died.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review. Anyone with information regarding this investigation may contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 2 Field Office at (706) 565-7888. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1(800) 597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This is the 61st officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.