//Georgia Tech receives sustainability award

Photo: Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols was in Atlanta on Thursday, June 23rd to present Shan Arora at Georgia Tech with an Energy Matters Award in the “Best Sustainability by an Educational Institution” category for their innovative Kendeda Building.

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech was presented with an Energy Matters Award for the Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design.

The Kendeda Building for Innovative Sustainable Design is the first building in Georgia and 28th in the world to earn Living Building Challenge (LBC) certification, the world’s most ambitious and holistic green building achievement. Rather than being less bad for the environment and people, The Kendeda Building is regenerative. Its photovoltaic system supplies over 200% of the building’s annual energy needs, far exceeding the 105% LBC requirement. The building is also net-positive water. Its 16 foam flush toilets and waterless urinals (combined) use less water than one typical low-flow toilet.

By incorporating salvaged materials during construction, the building diverted more waste from the landfill than it sent. To keep economic benefits local, at least 50% of the building materials and services were sourced from within 621 miles of the site. The Building prioritizes occupant health and happiness. It is composed of materials screened for common hazardous chemicals known to harm human and environmental health. These are just a few examples of what makes this multidisciplinary classroom building a catalyst for change in our region.

Echols presented the award to Kendeda Building Director Shan Arora on Thursday at the Kendeda Building.

“If we had more buildings built to this standard in Georgia, it would require less energy allowing us to turn off our most inefficient plants across the state,” said Echols. “Georgia Tech is leading the way in building design.”

To find out more about the Kendeda Building and Georgia Tech’s sustainability efforts, contact Shan Arora at shan.arora@gatech.edu.

To catch up with Commissioner Echols, reach him by cell at 706-340-0773. This is the sixth of 15 awards being presented for Sustainability leadership across Georgia by Commissioner Echols. Each guest is interviewed for the Energy Matters Radio show on Cox Media as well as receiving a framed Georgia print provided by YKK.

Echols moves next to the Georgia Municipal Association where he presents to the Environmental Committee over the weekend. He then travels to the Idaho National Lab to receive a DOE update on Generation IV nuclear reactors.

Hear his podcast on Cox Media at wgauradio.com/energymatters/ which is now in its 3rd year.