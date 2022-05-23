//Former restaurant employee shot after firing on officers

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A former Fogo de Chao employee was involved in an OIS after a call to 911 about a former employee being abusive at the restaurant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on May 18, 2022. One man has died. One security guard was injured. No officers were injured during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that about 7:45 p.m., a Fogo De Chao employee placed a 911 call at the restaurant located at 3101 Piedmont Road, Atlanta reporting a man, later identified as Nygil Cullins, age 22, of Atlanta, who was being abusive to employees in the bar. Cullins, a former Fogo de Chao employee, was described as having a gun on his side. Officers responded and found Cullins at the bar. As officers were interacting with Cullins, he began to resist. One officer attempted to use a Taser to gain control, but it had no effect. Cullins pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired at the officers and a nearby, unarmed security guard. The security guard was hit with at least one round. The officers returned fire and Cullins was hit. Cullins was treated at the scene by the officers. Emergency medical responders took over when they arrived on scene. Cullins died at the scene. The security guard was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.



This is the 50th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.