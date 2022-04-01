//High school campus fight ends in OIS

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A shooting involving an officer occurred while responding to a report of several people fighting on the campus of a high school.

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on the campus of Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta. The Atlanta Public Schools Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. One woman was shot during the incident. No students, staff, or officers were injured.

The preliminary information indicates that around 4:17 p.m., Atlanta Public Schools PD officers responded to a report of several people fighting on campus. The officers encountered a group of people arguing and fighting on the Whitehouse Drive side of the facility. One of the women fighting, Tierra Vachon, age 30, had a handgun. Officers repeatedly ordered Vachon to put the handgun down and she did not comply. Vachon was subsequently shot once by an officer. Vachon was treated at the scene and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. The injury is non-life threatening and she is reported to be in stable condition.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.