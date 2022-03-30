//Schools encouraged to honor Month of the Military Child

Share with friends

Georgia school districts are being encouraged to recognize military-connected students during Month of the Military Child.

Release:

April is the Month of the Military Child, a time to celebrate and honor the sacrifices and experiences of military children.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods encourages local school districts to recognize military-connected students during the month of April, including encouraging students, faculty, and staff to wear purple on April 14, the national “Purple Up” day for military kids, or designating their own “Purple Up” day locally.

“April is a time to recognize the bravery and resilience of Georgia’s military children,” Superintendent Woods said. “I was one of those children myself, and I will never forget the teachers who helped me learn and thrive during a childhood full of adjustment and frequent moves. It is my commitment that every military child in Georgia’s public schools is supported, along with their families. During the month of April and year-round, we thank you for your strength and sacrifice.”

Schools and districts can share photos and updates from their Month of the Military Child recognitions using the hashtag #GAMilitaryChildMonth, or send them via email to social@doe.12.ga.us.

“As a former military student and current parent to military children, I am delighted and honored to serve our military students and families each and every day,” said Rachale LaVoie, GaDOE Military Student and Family Specialist. “I look forward to the Month of the Military Child as a way to spotlight military children, districts, educators, and community stakeholders who continue to elevate the lives and outcomes for all of Georgia’s military families.”

Find resources and information on the Month of the Military Child here.

Learn More: GaDOE’s Commitment to Military Students

The Georgia Department of Education, under the leadership of State School Superintendent Richard Woods, is committed to supporting military students and families. Each year, GaDOE recognizes schools that go above and beyond to provide a supportive environment for these students and their families with the Military Flagship School Award. In 2021, Superintendent Woods established the first statewide military/family liaison position at GaDOE. The agency’s new Military Student and Family Specialist works to support military families as they transition in and out of Georgia schools, assist schools and districts that serve military students, and ensure the statewide education system addresses the needs of military students and families.