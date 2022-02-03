//Dollar appointed to lead Economic Development division

Share with friends











The Technical College System of Georgia announces the appointment of Matt Dollar to lead the Economic Development division.

Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier announced the appointment of Matt Dollar as TCSG’s Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development.

“We are excited to bring Matt on board to lead our Economic Development division here at TCSG,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “I know he will have a positive impact on the work we do every day to provide Georgia’s businesses and industries with a skilled workforce.”

Dollar was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 2002 and served until 2022, representing East Cobb and Sandy Springs in Fulton County. In the Legislature, he served on several committees including Appropriations, Economic Development, Transportation, Insurance, Motor Vehicles, Energy, Utilities & Telecommunications, and Interstate Cooperation. At the time of his retirement from the General Assembly, he was serving as Chairman of the House Creative Arts and Entertainment committee, which focuses on Georgia’s growing and robust film industry. Additionally, he was the youngest member of the Georgia Legislature to serve as a chairperson.

“TCSG has a tremendous reputation for providing business and industry with a pipeline of skilled talent as well as world-class workforce training,” said Dollar. “I look forward to my new role at TCSG and continuing to help Georgia companies grow and succeed.”

Dollar worked as a commercial real estate broker since 2004, and is active in a number of organizations. In 2009, he was nominated to the American Council of Young Political Leaders and is a very active alumnus of that organization. He is also a board member of the Georgia Council for International Visitors, and is currently its Vice Chairman.

Born and raised in Cobb County, Dollar was a HOPE scholar at the University of Georgia, graduating cum laude with a degree in Political Science and was a graduate of the University’s prestigious Honors Program.

Dollar will begin his role as Deputy Commissioner of Economic Development on February 1.