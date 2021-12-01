//Gov. Kemp announces new communications, legal staff

Share with friends











Release:

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following changes and addition to his staff in the communications and legal departments. Effective December 1, current Director of Communications, Cody Hall, will leave the Governor’s Office and Katie Byrd will continue her service to the state as the Governor’s Director of Communications.

Beginning on December 15, Andrew Isenhour will return to the Governor’s Office as Deputy Director of Communications.

Additionally, Evan Meyers is serving as Deputy Executive Counsel.

Katie Byrd will serve as the Director of Communications for the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, effective December 1. She most recently served as Press Secretary in the governor’s office. Before that, Katie served as Director of Communications for Attorney General Chris Carr from 2016 to September of 2021. In that role, she helped coordinate the Attorney General’s Statewide Opioid Task Force and Georgia Anti-Gang Network and represented the office on the Statewide Human Trafficking Task Force. Immediately prior to joining the Office of the Attorney General, Katie was a Communications Specialist for Global Commerce at the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD). Previously, she served as a Communication Specialist for Governor Nathan Deal, Special Assistant to First Lady Sandra Deal, Deputy Communications Director for Governor Deal’s Inaugural Committee, and Communications Specialist for Deal for Governor. Katie earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a varsity letter in cheerleading from the University of Georgia. She resides in Coweta County with her husband and their two children.

Andrew Isenhour will serve as the Deputy Director of Communications in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp, effective December 15. Prior to joining the governor’s staff, he served as Director of Communications for Stand Together in Washington, D.C. and worked in communications at the Board of Regents. Andrew also worked in the administration of former Governor Nathan Deal for seven years, including as chief speechwriter throughout Deal’s last term in office. He then assisted Deal as he chaired the Council on Criminal Justice’s Task Force on Federal Priorities from 2019-2020. Andrew earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a graduate certificate in Public Administration from the University of Virginia, and a master’s of business administration from North Carolina State University. He resides in Cobb County and attends Mount Paran Church.

Evan Meyers is Deputy Executive Counsel in the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp. Prior to joining the governor’s staff, Meyers served as an attorney for the House Budget and Research Office with numerous committee assignments, including the House Judiciary Committee. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in Criminal Justice and Sociology, and a law degree from Georgia State University College of Law.