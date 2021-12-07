//Clayton County man threating neighborhood with gun dies in OIS

Share with friends











Release:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Morrow, Clayton County, GA. On Sunday, December 5, 2021, the Clayton County Police Department (CCPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the incident that occurred on Maddox Road in Morrow. One man was shot and died.

At 2:07 p.m., CCPD received 911 calls about a man with a gun threatening neighbors at 6965 Maddox Road, Morrow, Clayton County, Georgia. When officers responded, the man, identified as Miguel Eduardo Perez Gonzalez, 38, of Morrow, fired his gun on his front porch. Additional officers responded to the residence. During the incident, officers shot Gonzalez while he was holding the gun. Gonzalez was transported to a local area hospital where he died. An autopsy will be conducted on Gonzalez at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.