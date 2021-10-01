//National Fire Protection Association promotes Fire Prevention Week

Share with friends











The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.” This year’s campaign, which runs from October 3rd-9th, is meant to educate everyone about the simple, yet important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Commissioner John F. King “The goal of this campaign is to ensure that everyone in the home understands the sounds of these alarms and knows how to respond.”



The Office of Commissioner of Insurances and Safety Fire wants to share the following safety tips to help you “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety”:

A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week programs and activities in your town, please contact your local Fire Department. For general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.