//Milledgeville man fires shots from high-rise apartment balcony

Release:

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that happened at the Atlantic House, a high-rise apartment building at 1163 West Peachtree Street in Atlanta. On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the Atlanta Police Department (APD) asked the GBI to begin an investigation into the shooting incident. The early information indicates that at 3:14 a.m., APD officers responded to a report of gunfire at the Atlantic House. Officers determined that the source of the shots was coming from the 21st floor. Officers approached the scene and saw a man, later identified as Jarvis Jarrette, 32, of Milledgeville, GA who was actively shooting from a balcony. Jarrette fired a rifle at responding officers, and at least one officer returned fire. Officers went into the apartment and found one woman dead. Officers also found Jarrette dead on a balcony.

The GBI investigation is limited to the use of force by the involved officers. APD homicide investigators are investigating the original incident, the death of a woman and related incidents.

Anyone who has captured video of this incident can download the See Something, Send Something mobile app to submit videos. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the GBI investigation is completed, it will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review.