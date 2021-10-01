//Habersham stolen vehicle fire ruled arson

Share with friends











Release:

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a vehicle stolen in Stephens County was found abandoned and had been intentionally set on fire. The fire occurred on Skyland Drive in Cornelia on Wednesday, September 29th.

“The vehicle is privately owned and was recently stolen from a residence in Toccoa on September 28th,” said Commissioner King. “We are asking for the help of the community in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice. Anyone with information about this Habersham County fire is invited to call my Fire Investigators Unit at 1-800-282-5804.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit is assisting the Habersham County Emergency Services, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation. In coordination with the State Fire Investigations Unit, a reward of up to $10,000 is offered by Georgia Arson Control for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.