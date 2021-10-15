//Gov. Kemp recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month with video for Georgians
Gov. Kemp recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month with video for Georgians

Governor Brian P. Kemp is recognizing the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month and encouraging Georgians and Georgia entities to remain vigilant.

