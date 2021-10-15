Regional NewsOctober 15, 2021 Gov. Kemp recognizes Cybersecurity Awareness Month with video for Georgians Share with friends Release: Governor Brian P. Kemp is recognizing the month of October as Cybersecurity Awareness Month and encouraging Georgians and Georgia entities to remain vigilant. View the video below. TAGS: Cybersecuritycybersecurity awareness monthgeorgiageorgia governor brian kempgeorgia newsgeorgia residentsgeorgiansGovernor Brian Kempgovernor brian p. kempinternet securityNational Cybersecurity Awareness MonthOctober is Cybersecurity Awareness Monthonline security Related posts USG Foundation raises over $625,000…Update: GBI issues Blue Alert,…SR 37 opens with new…Gov. Kemp announces 27 appointments…Georgia students again increase score,…Commissioner King makes statement on…DHS collecting donations for adults…Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation…Suspect in death of Alamo…State average gas price increased…