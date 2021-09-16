//Two indicted in GA on human trafficking charges

Share with friends











ATLANTA, GA —Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted two individuals on an indictment including charges of human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape, and cruelty to children. A Clayton County Grand Jury returned the indictment on September 14, 2021.

“We will not hesitate to defend the children of our state and thank the Clayton County Grand Jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that those who exploit and abuse our children will be aggressively prosecuted.”

Theodore Thomas Browne

Did knowingly recruit and entice a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did knowingly transport a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 2 counts of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years, said act involving an act of sodomy; charged with 1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(c).

Did maliciously cause a child under the age 18 years cruel and excessive physical and mental pain; charged with 1 count Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-70.

If convicted of all counts, Theodore Thomas Browne faces a maximum sentence of life plus 120 years imprisonment.

Christopher Darren Weldon

Did knowingly harbor and provide a person under the age of 18 years, for the purpose of sexual servitude; charged with 1 count of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46 (c).

Did commit an immoral and indecent act to a child under the age of 16 years, said act involving an act of sodomy; charged with 1 count of Aggravated Child Molestation, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-4(c).

Being older than 21 years of age, did engage in sexual intercourse with a person under 16 years of age and not being the spouse of the accused; charged with 1 count Statutory Rape, O.C.G.A. § 16-6-3(a).

If convicted of all counts, Christopher Darren Weldon faces a maximum sentence of life plus 80 years imprisonment.

*Members of the public should keep in mind that indictments contain only allegations against the individual against whom the indictment is sought. A defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, and it will be the government’s burden at trial to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of the allegations contained in the indictment.