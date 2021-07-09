//Governor Kemp issues a joint statement on FEMA’s denial of assistance

Share with friends











Release:

Gov. Kemp, Congressman Ferguson, and Coweta County Delegation Issue Statement in Response to FEMA Denial of Individual Assistance

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp, Congressman Drew Ferguson (GA – 03), and the members of the Coweta County state legislative delegation issued the following joint statement in response to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) rejection of Georgia’s appeal of FEMA’s initial denial of Individual Assistance.

“FEMA’s July 1st rejection of Georgia’s request for Individual Assistance for Coweta County, following significant damage to the City of Newnan and Coweta County by an EF-4 tornado and other severe weather during March 25th and 26th of 2021, is very disappointing. After FEMA’s initial denial, we all came together – the State of Georgia, city and county officials, as well as elected representatives and civic groups – to appeal their wrong decision and ensure they fully understood the devastation that families experienced during this traumatic storm. At a time when Congress and the Biden administration are proposing legislation to spend trillions upon trillions of taxpayer dollars, we continue to urge FEMA to do the right thing and grant the state’s request for individual assistance to help Georgians who were impacted and are now trying to rebuild their lives.”

Governor Brian P. Kemp

Congressman Drew Ferguson

State Senator Matt Brass

State Representative Lynn Smith

State Representative Philip Singleton

State Representative David Jenkins