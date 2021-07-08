//Governor Kemp appoints a GDOR Interim Commissioner

Share with friends











Release:

Frank O’Connell Sworn in as Interim Commissioner

On Tuesday, Governor Brian P. Kemp swore in Francis “Frank” O’Connell as interim Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue. Commissioner O’Connell will succeed David Curry, who was appointed by Governor Kemp in 2019, effective June 2, 2021.

“Frank O’Connell has the experience necessary to guide the Department of Revenue and help protect our pro-business, pro-jobs environment here in the Peach State,” said Governor Kemp. “Commissioner O’Connell’s leadership will ensure efficiency at the Department of Revenue and keep Georgia the best state to live, work, and raise a family. I also want to sincerely thank former Commissioner David Curry for his great service to our state and wish him the best in the future.”

Read the press release from the Office of Governor Brian P. Kemp.