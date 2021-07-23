//Georgia’s labor force data release by GDOL

Share with friends











Release:

GDOL Releases June Area Labor Force Data

Atlanta, GA – The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) recently released June labor force information for Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), Regional Commissions (RCs), and select counties. These statistics can be found on the GDOL website at https://dol.georgia.gov/current-labor-force-data-and-graphs. Information includes monthly unemployment rates, total number of initial claims, civilian labor force estimates, and employment data by industry for state and metro areas. This information can also be found on the Georgia LaborMarket Explorer at https://explorer.gdol.ga.gov to view a comprehensive report.

The GDOL has paid almost $22.9 billion in state and federal benefits in the past seventy weeks. Last week, the GDOL issued $29 million in benefits, which included regular unemployment and federally funded Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) supplements, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), and State Extended Benefits.

Since week ending March 21, 2020, 4,986,055 regular UI initial claims have been processed, more than the ten years prior to the pandemic combined (4.8 million). Last week, regular UI initial claims totaled 12,605, down 1,870 over the week and the lowest weekly total since March 21, 2020. Initial claims are defined as any notice of unemployment filed to request a determination of entitlement to or eligibility of unemployment insurance compensation OR to begin a second or subsequent period of eligibility within a benefit year. Initial claims numbers are not a direct correlation to layoffs.

Resources for reemployment assistance along with information on filing an unemployment claim and details on how employers can file partial claims can be found on the agency’s webpage at https://dol.georgia.gov. Job listings and job search assistance can be found on https://employgeorgia.com.