//GA youth arrested for three counts of arson

Release:

Youth Arrested for Three Counts of Arson

ATLANTA – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that an 11-year-old male is in custody after being suspected of committing three acts of arson. The first fire occurred on July 1st at approximately 2:16 p.m. on Park Avenue in Sandersville. The second and third fires occurred subsequently on July 4th at 10:00 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. at a residence off Highway 242 in Bartow.

“The suspect in question is a resident at both dwellings,” said Commissioner King. “While it is unfortunate to take into custody such a young man, I hope that, through the legal process, he will get the help he needs to become a productive member of society in the future.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Sandersville Fire and Police Departments, The Washington County Fire Department, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.