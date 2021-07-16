//Evans County man arrested for 1st degree arson

Share with friends











Release:

Man Arrested in Connection with Evans Fire

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that John Kelly Dickerson, 39, was arrested for Arson in the 1st Degree. The arrest stemmed from a July 6th incident in which a fire was set in the living room area of Mr. Dickerson’s residence. When first responders arrived, Mr. Dickerson was seen fleeing the residence and became a primary suspect in the investigation.

“Agents with the State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested the suspect in the early morning hours of July 9th,” said Commissioner King. “I commend their hard work and investigative skills that lead to the detainment of the suspect.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department with this investigation.