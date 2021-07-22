//Commissioner appointed to the Public Service Commission

Share with friends











Gov. Kemp Appoints Fitz Johnson to Public Service Commission

Atlanta, GA – Recently, Governor Brian P. Kemp appointed Fitz Johnson to serve as the District 3 Commissioner on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC). Johnson will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Commissioner Chuck Eaton to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit.

“Fitz Johnson’s remarkable record of service to our nation, experience as a private sector business leader, and dedication to his community uniquely qualify him to serve our state on the Public Service Commission,” said Governor Kemp. “With his diverse background and real-world leadership credentials, I know Fitz will work hard every day to ensure Georgia remains the top state for business and the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Fitz Johnson is a businessman, a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and a long-time Georgia resident. He has vast experience in building and leading companies and non-profits, driving growth and producing positive results. An active member in his community, Johnson has served on several boards, including Kennesaw State University Foundation Board of Trustees, the Cumberland Counseling Center, the Wellstar Health System Board of Trustees, as a Commissioner on the State Charter Schools Commission, and an active member of his local Chamber of Commerce.

A passionate sports fan and former owner of the Atlanta Beat (WPS), Johnson has served as a community football, soccer, and wrestling coach helping to mentor, develop, and teach today’s youth through sports. Johnson is a graduate of The Citadel and holds a master’s in education from Troy University, and a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law. He is a member of Cumberland Community Church. He and his wife, Suzann Wilcox, have four wonderful children and five beautiful grandchildren.