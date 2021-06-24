//USG appoints Teresa MacCartney as new chancellor

Share with friends











Teresa MacCartney Named Acting Chancellor of the University System of Georgia

Atlanta — June 23, 2021

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) recently named Teresa MacCartney as acting chancellor of the University System of Georgia, effective July 1, 2021.

The decision comes as the Board conducts a national search to find USG’s 14th chancellor. After 36 years of public service in Georgia, Chancellor Steve Wrigley will retire July 1, 2021.

“In keeping with the Board’s action in May, we are grateful to Teresa for stepping into this interim role,” Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra said. “As a member of the university system’s senior leadership team and a veteran public servant, she will keep a steady hand on USG’s progress as the Board finds the next chancellor of one of the top university systems in the nation.”

As USG’s executive vice chancellor for administration since 2019, MacCartney currently oversees the university system’s day-to-day management of departments that include cybersecurity, leadership and institutional development, economic development, legal affairs, organizational effectiveness, human resources, real estate and facilities, internal audits and safety and security.

“I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me to ensure USG and our 26 institutions remain focused during this transition on doing all we can to help more Georgians’ earn their college degrees,” MacCartney said.

Before joining USG, MacCartney served as Georgia’s chief financial officer as well as director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget. She has held several other leadership roles throughout state government, including with the Georgia Student Finance Commission and the Georgia Department of Education. She serves on several boards, including as vice president of Leadership Georgia, and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Georgia Lottery Corporation.

MacCartney earned both a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a Master of Public Administration degree from Georgia Southern University.

The Board is working with the executive search firm WittKieffer in its search for USG’s next chancellor.