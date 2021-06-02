//TCSG names Casey Corbett as Instructor of the Year

Share with friends











Release:

Technical College System of Georgia Announces 2021 Instructor of the Year

Ogeechee Technical College Fish and Wildlife Management Instructor Wins Top Honor

STATESBORO, GA– The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) recently announced the state’s top technical college instructor for 2021. Casey Corbett, a Fish and Wildlife Management instructor from Ogeechee Technical College was chosen as the winner of this year’s Rick Perkins Award for Excellence in Technical Instruction.

“Anyone that meets Casey can quickly see that she has a passion for wildlife and the environment,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “But it’s her ability to take that passion and inspire her students for a career in Fish and Wildlife management that earned her this top honor. I know everyone at Ogeechee Tech is excited for her. Casey will be a wonderful ambassador for technical education in Georgia this year.”

The Rick Perkins Award, now in its 30th year, highlights excellence in technical instruction and recognizes the most outstanding instructors at the 22 TCSG colleges. As the award winner, Casey Corbett will make public appearances as a representative for technical education during the next year, including meeting with Governor Brian Kemp and addressing the Georgia General Assembly.

Each year, selection for the Rick Perkins Award begins with the naming of the top technical education instructors at each college. Regional competitions follow and narrow the field to nine finalists for the award. Due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, a panel of judges interviewed this year’s nine finalists virtually.

“I could not be more proud of Casey for being selected as this year’s Rick Perkins Award winner out of an incredibly competitive group of well qualified instructors,” said OTC President, Lori Durden. “Her passion for Fish & Wildlife Management is evident in everything she does. Not only is she a great instructor, but her love for her field extends well beyond the classroom. Casey embodies everything the award stands for and she will make a wonderful advocate for technical education across the state.”

As the 2021 Rick Perkins award winner, Casey Corbett from Ogeechee Technical College received a crystal award and a check for $1,000. The first runner-up for instructor of the year was Joycelin Primus, a Barbering instructor from Savannah Technical College.

The nine 2021 Rick Perkins Award finalists were:

Amber Brazile, a Dental Hygiene instructor from Columbus Technical College

Daniel Brown, a Barbering instructor from Atlanta Technical College

Jeremiah Cooper, a Welding and Joining Technology instructor from Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Casey Corbett, a Fish and Wildlife instructor from Ogeechee Technical College

David Maryniak, a Chemical Technology instructor from Augusta Technical College

Joycelin Primus, a Barbering instructor from Savannah Technical College

Cherylyn Sands-Anderson, an Adult Education instructor from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Jennifer Staton, an English instructor from Chattahoochee Technical College

Mary Walker, a Physical Therapist Assistant instructor from Central Georgia Technical College