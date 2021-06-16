//Statewide reapportionment meetings to be held soon

Share with friends











Release:

House and Senate Reapportionment Committees to Hold Statewide Town Hall Hearings

ATLANTA – The House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee, chaired by State Representative Bonnie Rich (R-Suwanee), and the Senate Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee, chaired by State Senator John F. Kennedy (R-Macon), will hold a series of joint town hall hearings across the state of Georgia. Additional details regarding the public comment hearing locations will be forthcoming; the hearing schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Atlanta;

Tuesday, June 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Cumming;

Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Dalton;

Tuesday, July 6, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Athens;

Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Augusta;

Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Brunswick;

Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Albany;

Wednesday, July 28, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Columbus;

Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. in Macon;

Friday, July 30, 2021, from 5 – 7 p.m. via virtual participation only.

During these town hall-style hearings, members of the committees will hear and receive input from residents regarding the state’s redistricting process. These public hearings will be livestreamed and archived at www.legis.ga.gov.